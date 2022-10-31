The History of Iron Maiden Part 1: The Early Days

Not Available

The Early Days is the first volume in the History of Iron Maiden DVD series. It features an exhaustive, thoroughly complete history of the early years of Iron Maiden, from their humble beginnings in London's East End in 1975 through their triumphant Piece of Mind album and tour in 1983. The set features a large collection of rare videos and concert footage, as well as interviews with former members such as Paul Di'Anno, Clive Burr, Dennis Stratton, Dave Sullivan, Terry Rance, Kent Ewing, Doug Sampson, Ron Matthews, Terry Wapram and Bob Sawyer. Disc one includes live performances:Live at the Rainbow (21 December 1980)Beast over Hammersmith (20 March 1982)Live in Dortmund (18 December 1983)