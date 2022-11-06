The History Of MG

Not Available

Best Of British - History Of MG Cecil Kimber was the man behind MG convincing William Morris in the early 1920s to let him produce more stylish cars. At first he mounted Cowley chassis on special four-seater bodies, and these were sold as 'The Chummy' without to much success, but he soon got it right. At first Kimber's cars were sold as Morris Garages Specials before it was shortened to just MG. It only took a few years of Kimber producing his unique range of cars before in 1928, MG had its first stand at the motor show in Olympia, exhibiting for one the 847cc over-head-cam Midget. In 1962 the most successful of all MG sports cars was introduced this was of course the spectacular MGB.