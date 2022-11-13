The History Of Motor Racing: The 1970s

Not Available

Just when Grand Prix racing was starting to look settled the 1970s began and the script was rewritten once more. The warm hand of enthusiasm was replaced with the cool hand of finance. The sport became a business and the financial base and government of GP racing changed as rapidly as the circuits and the cars that became advertising billboards. Follow the decade of evolution and revolution with noted historian Neville Hay in this comprehensive video. Dominated by great drivers such as Lauda, Fittipaldi, Andretti, Stewart and Hunt, GP racing took on new dimensions. Featuring over two hours of glorious racing footage, interviews and a wealth of information.