The History of St George, Redfield and Whitehall

St George, Redfield and Whitehall grew around Church Road, the old London Waye, which originated in Roman times. An area of meadows and market gardens evolved into a Victorian suburb, with characteristic shops, pubs, churches and schools. For over a century, the focal point of the area has been St George Park, East Bristol’s playground, and the fairs in the park are recalled with particular fondness. Many people will also remember those vibrant shops which formed the ‘Golden Mile’, such as Gwillams and David Greigs. Bristol’s oldest Tesco at Redfield has been a local landmark since 1967.