Freedom of speech takes to the airwaves in this revealing look at talk radio. The program covers the history of this fast-growing format through archival material of talk radio pioneers including Joe Pyne, Alan Burke and others and features interviews and clips of leading hosts Larry King, Howard Stern, Don Imus, Rush Limbaugh, Bob Grant, Dr. Laura Schlessinger, Ollie North, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Morton Downey Jr. and G. Gordon Liddy.