The Hit-and-Run Family

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kitty Films

Set in the 1990s, this film uses black humour to cast a sharp, satirical eye at the problems facing modern Japanese families. Hiroshi accidentally hits a young woman with his car and flees in panic. He confesses to his wife, Yoko, who persuades him to keep quiet as his arrest would mean the end for their already troubled family. Their daughter is having an affair with a married man, their son is being bullied and refusing to go to school and their grandfather is becoming more difficult. Yoko urges the family to move the car into the living room in order to destroy the evidence by taking it apart. Hiroshi finally decides to do the honest thing but a series of bizarre incidents then ensues...

Cast

Kyôzô Nagatsuka
Ryo Iwamatsu
Mitsuko Ishii
Ren Osugi
Shirô Shimomoto
Noboru Nakaya

