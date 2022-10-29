The Hit Girl

Not Available

Bill, a slightly quirky, clandestine operative is sent out on a mission to his old hometown. He stops in to visit his sister, Elizabeth, and his timid, movie quoting niece, Suzy, before pursing his latest assignment and while he's there he encounters a magical statue that transforms him into a teenage girl. Wishing to keep his transformation a secret from his sister and the world at large, Bill confides in Suzy about his sudden change and she agrees to help him. Renamed Jessica, "she" now has to deal not only with all the problems that being a teenage girl brings, she also must complete her latest mission. A mission which is made more dangerous now that her target has begun kidnapping teenage girls. Jessica, with Suzy's help, must overcome all of the obstacles that stand in her way while trying to find a way to return to her original form - if that is even possible