A comedy/horror mockumentary that chronicles the unravelling of a production team who are attempting to produce the ultimate reality TV show pilot "Extremely Haunted Hoarders". The team consists of a Professional Organizer, a Psychologist, two ghost hunters, and a crew of junk removers. They arrive in Rockford, Ohio, the hoarder capital of America. There they meet Murph Evans, a legendary hoarder with three crammed and condemned mansions. In their efforts to de-clutter the properties and reform Murph's habit, the intervention unearths a literal house of horrors.