1977

The Hobbit

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 1977

Studio

Rankin/Bass Productions

Bilbo Baggins the Hobbit was just minding his own business, when his occasional visitor Gandalf the Wizard drops in one night. One by one, a whole group of dwarves drop in, and before he knows it, Bilbo has joined their quest to reclaim their kingdom, taken from them by the evil dragon Smaug. The only problem is that Gandalf has told the dwarves that Bilbo is an expert burglar, but he isn't...

Cast

Richard BooneSmaug
Hans ConriedThorin
John HustonGandalf the Grey
Otto PremingerElvenking
Cyril RitchardElrond
Brother TheodoreGollum

View Full Cast >

Images