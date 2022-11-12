The Hog Farm Movie

Not Available

A commune of improvisational theatre performers, musicians, light-show artists, film makers, geodesic dome designers and former members of Ken Kesey's Merry Pranksters takes shape on a mountaintop in southern California, where they have free rent in return for caring for forty hogs. In the summer of 1968 they take off in a caravan of 40 busses to bring the Yippie party presidential candidate, Pigasus the Pig, to Chicago. Along the way they put on free participatory carnivals for thousands in rodeo grounds, indian reservations, and colleges all across the country.