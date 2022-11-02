The Hole Story

Not Available

Winter. Brainerd, Minnesota. Despite arctic temperatures sheathing hundreds of surrounding lakes in three feet of solid ice, a massive stretch of water opens up on the surface of North Long Lake. With repeated scientific investigations yielding no answers, the Black Hole captures the heart of the nearby community while attracting national, even international attention. Convinced this charming story would be perfect for the small town mystery show hes been fervently pitching to cable executives for years, Alex decides to cash in his savings from editing karaoke videos, hire a small crew, and make the pilot episode himself. Upon arrival however, this black hole mystery reveals itself to be much more disturbing and personal than expected, slowly engulfing Alex in an existential search that consumes not only his cherished pilot, but with it the very underpinnings of his sanity.