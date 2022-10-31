The Hollies: Look Through Any Window 1963-1975

Not Available

The Hollies were one of the most successful British groups of the sixties and early seventies and have continued to perform up to the present day. Look Through Any Window tells the story of their peak years from 1963 to 1975 when the band clocked up 27 UK Top 40 singles, 17 of which were Top 10s. They were also part of the British Invasion led by the Beatles that stormed the US charts in the sixties and scored hit singles in many other countries around the world. This DVD is the history of the Hollies told through newly filmed interviews with band members Allan Clarke, Graham Nash, Tony Hicks and Bobby Elliott and fantastic vintage footage of the Hollies performing their classic tracks in full.