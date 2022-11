Not Available

The Dutch Collection (2007 Dutch exclusive edition comprised of a DVD album featuring 26 tracks from one of the best & most commercially successful acts of the 60s British Invasion with their distinctive style of 3-part harmonies, ringing guitars & hook-happy material, which evokes an infectious, melodic cheer. Containing 26 TV & studio performances plus bonus interviews & live footage). The real treat is the DVD which contains a few rare interviews.