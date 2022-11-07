The Hollywood Beach Murders

Not Available

Thriller - Two cops are sent cross-country by train (on board the titular Hollywood Beach) to return a suspect in a murder case that's been closed. But a brutal murder that has all the earmarks of the one just solved, along with the presence of a crime boss on board the train, plants a seed of doubt in the cops' minds as to whether the original murderer is still on the loose. Stars Frank Gorshin and Rebecca Holden. Directed by Eric Straton. - Frank Gorshin, Rebecca Holden, David Regal