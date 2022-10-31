The Hollywood Complex

Not Available

Every spring, Hollywood hosts a very species-specific migration: kids. Thousands of aspiring child actors flock to Tinseltown for pilot season, the traditional casting period for new network and cable television shows. But unlike adult actors who pound the same star-lined pavement, kids come with their families. Many set up camp at the Oakwood, a temporary housing complex that caters to the showbiz flock. While their little Angelinas and mini Brads audition for armies of ruthless agents and TV executives, the parents must manage sky-high expectations and thin skins, including their own