Vimal Pandey and Sandeep Mishra spews a captivating tale with “ The Holy Fish” that reflects Indian lore and beliefs. This film features two interconnected stories that compliments each other – an old man rising from his death bed, realising Moksha as his ultimate desire and begins search for a fish depicted in folklore and the next story speaks of a newly married bride facing pain of being away from her husband, wants to go to the same for materialistic purpose. “The Holy Fish” is a matrix of desire, material cravings, penitence along with beliefs and scepticism. Shot in the town of Allahabad this film evokes an authenticity to its theme and is a worthy watch.