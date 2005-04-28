2005

The Holy Girl

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 28th, 2005

Studio

Teodora Film

Amalia is an adolescent girl who is caught in the throes of her emerging sexuality and her deeply held passion for her Catholic faith. These two drives mingle when the visiting Dr. Jano takes advantage of a crowd to get inappropriately close to the girl. Repulsed by him but inspired by an inner burning, Amalia decides it is her God-given mission to save the doctor from his behavior, and she begins to stalk Dr. Jano, becoming a most unusual voyeur.

Cast

Mercedes MoránHelena
Carlos BellosoDr. Jano
Alejandro UrdapilletaFreddy
Mía MaestroInés
María AlchéAmalia

