1984

The Holy Innocents

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 28th, 1984

Studio

Ganesh Pictures

Somewhere in the spanish country, in the 60s. Paco and his wife Régula are very poor. They work as tenant farmers for a very wealthy landowner. They have 3 children. One is backward. The others can not got to school because the master "needs" their work. When Regula's brother is fired from where he has worked for 61 years, he settles down at their little place... An attack against the archaism of the spanish country of the 60s.

Cast

Terele PávezRégula
Francisco RabalAzarías
Ágata LysDoña Pura
Agustín GonzálezDon Pedro
Mary CarrilloSeñora Marquesa
Juan DiegoSeñorito Iván

View Full Cast >

Images