The Holy Man 2

Luang Pee Teng II, the sequel to the comedy Luang Pee Teng, introduces you to meet a new young monk named Luang Pee Joey (Joey Boy) who replaces the position of the former Luang Pee Teng. Once he arrives at the temple, Luang Pee Joey is assigned to develop the run-down temple as well as solve the problem that the temple is now facing; rock explosion that covers the temple causes allergenic dust and capitalization threatens the living of the locals. Luang Pee Joey creatively makes his own way to solve the problems that still come along with humor and the beats of hip-hop baby!