The Holy Man

Brother Theng (Pongsak Pongsuwan), a young monk, moves to a temple in a village where villagers still foolishly believe in ghosts and spirits. Thinking of how to develop a better way of life for the villagers, he intends to renew the villagers' belief to more reasonable ways with the help from his followers like Song (Note Chern-Yim) and Pian (Sarawut Poomthong). But it's not so easy to convince these villagers. Brother Theng has to deal with tough situations that come along with humour.