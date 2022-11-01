Not Available

The Holy Man

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Phranakorn Film

Brother Theng (Pongsak Pongsuwan), a young monk, moves to a temple in a village where villagers still foolishly believe in ghosts and spirits. Thinking of how to develop a better way of life for the villagers, he intends to renew the villagers' belief to more reasonable ways with the help from his followers like Song (Note Chern-Yim) and Pian (Sarawut Poomthong). But it's not so easy to convince these villagers. Brother Theng has to deal with tough situations that come along with humour.

Cast

Savika ChaiyadejPaneang
Note Chern-YimSong
Somlek SakdikulPhem (as Somchai Sakdikul)
Pongsak PongsuwanTheng

