The Home-Made Car

A short film directed by James Hill about a young man who rebuilds a vintage car and finds love. The film was nominated for an Academy Award (Short Subjects, Live Action Subjects). Made in and around Farnborough, Hampshire, it became a cult success when regularly broadcast as a trade test colour transmission on the run up to the start of BBC2 colour transmissions. Originally screened from September 1968 until August 1973, it was one of a series of short films broadcast to help television engineers set up new colour television sets. Blackwell Cottage, where the car was built, is on Cambridge Road West, Farnborough. The house remains, although the garage has been replaced by a detached house. The house where the little girl lived, next-door, is still there. As well as Farnborough, parts of the film was made in Bucks Horn Oak, Hampshire and Seale, Surrey.