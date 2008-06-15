2008

The Home of Dark Butterflies

  • Drama

June 15th, 2008

Solar Films

Haunted by his traumatic past and cautious about the prospects of an uncertain future, a fourteen year old boy named Juhani winds up in an isolated boys' home known as The Island. Juhani (Niilo Syvaoja) has been shuttled between foster homes and temporary families for the past six years, leaving any prospect of stability in his life a faded dream. When Juhani winds up in a remote shelter for troubled youth known as The Island, he has little idea of how ruthless superintendent Olavi Harjula (Tommi Korpela) can truly be.

Kati OutinenTyyne
Pertti SveholmErik
Eero MilonoffSalmi
Tommi KorpelaHarjula
Iiro PanulaSulkava
Ville SakselaRinne

