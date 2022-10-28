1967

The Honey Pot

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1967

Studio

United Artists

In Venice, the millionaire benefactor Cecil Fox watches a Seventeenth Century play 'Volpone' and plots a practical joke to play on his three former greedy mistresses. He hires the unemployed actor William McFly to act as his butler and stage manager and sends letters telling the mistresses he is terminally ill. The prime intention of Rex is to see the reaction of the women after the reading of his will but things do not go as planned.

Cast

Susan HaywardMrs. Lone Star Crockett Sheridan
CapucinePrincess Dominique
Maggie SmithSarah Watkins
Cliff RobertsonWilliam McFly
Edie AdamsMerle McGill
Adolfo CeliInspector Rizzi

