Not Available

The tabloid press are always hungry for the latest "kiss and tell" headline story. Salacious sexploits, spy cam footage, personal sex tapes and hardcore action illicitly captured for viewing pleasure. The Honey Trap is a collection of 6 red hot scenes, shot in minimalist penthouse apartments under the eye of Daring's new female director Anjali Kara. A bevy of stunning UK pornstar babes are enlisted to lure celebrities, gangsters and business tycoons into the covert world of sex, lies and video tape as they all fall victim to The Honey Trap.