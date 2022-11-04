Not Available

The Hooked Generation

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Allied Artists Pictures

"What are you going to do now, loser?" With these words, the heroic cop confronts the villainous Daisey, a drug- runner who has killed Cubans, Coast Guards and police officers in his efforts to transport "grass and junk" into Florida. Daisy works with Acid, a useless junkie that kills and rapes an Indian woman, accidentally brings the police down on the group multiple times and spends half the movie shooting up, and Dum Dum, a violent pot-smoking Hispanic whose name derives from the bullets in his gun.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images