The Hooping Life is the first film that captures the origins and rise of modern day hula-hooping a.k.a hooping. With an introduction and narration by hooper (of basketball and hulaalike) Shaquille ONeal, the film illuminates eight extraordinary stories of hoop devotees who have embraced it as an art form, a teaching aid, and even an instrument of redemption. From the streets, to intimate clubs, to giant arenas, the film alternates between self-filmed video diaries, verité documentary footage, and spectacularly filmed performances. Filmed over six years, and featuring an appearance by late hoop-promoter and TV personality Art Linkletter, the film celebrates the healing power of movement and the spirit of human inventiveness.
|Shaquille O'Neal
|Himself
|John Cameron Mitchell
|Himself
|John Savage
|Himself
|Garry Marshall
|Himself
