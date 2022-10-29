Not Available

The Hooping Life is the first film that captures the origins and rise of modern day hula-hooping  a.k.a hooping. With an introduction and narration by hooper (of basketball and hulaalike) Shaquille ONeal, the film illuminates eight extraordinary stories of hoop devotees who have embraced it as an art form, a teaching aid, and even an instrument of redemption. From the streets, to intimate clubs, to giant arenas, the film alternates between self-filmed video diaries, verité documentary footage, and spectacularly filmed performances. Filmed over six years, and featuring an appearance by late hoop-promoter and TV personality Art Linkletter, the film celebrates the healing power of movement and the spirit of human inventiveness.