Not Available

"The Hope: The Rebirth of Israel" examines the creation of the State of Israel, covering a time period from early Jewish settlers and philanthropists in the 19th century to the Israeli declaration of statehood in 1948. The series tells the story through the perspective of Zionist leaders and visionaries such as Theodor Herzl, Chaim Weizmann, David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir.