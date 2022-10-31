The Hopeful

Not Available

Rising from the ashes of media scrutiny and surrounded by critics who are watching every step, waiting for him to fail, Cody Keith finds himself relentlessly chasing his dream to play big time college football. His family are his biggest supporters and make a sacrifice to move across the country embarking on a journey that will take them far away from their home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Amidst the immense pressure created by bad press, school transfers and college recruiting, Cody Keith finds himself on a personal journey of self discovery and realizes that playing the game for himself is the most gratifying experience he could have hoped for. Written by brendan kirsch