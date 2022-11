Not Available

O.K. so the serious bad-ass badman Firat can not have this gorgeous blonde with huge hair and equally huge false eyelashes not because he is a bad-ass outlaw that she will have to worry about reading his obituary every day. They can not consummate their passions because... now brace yourself, because Firat's badman partners won't allow him (Firat is the top crime dog) to have a girl friend.