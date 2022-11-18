The Hopes and Dreams of Gazza Snell

Not Available

William McInnes (Look Both Ways, Sea Change) is the can-do barbecue dad of the title in Brendan Donovan’s affectionate comedy-drama. He plays a Howick cleaning contractor, whose hopes and dreams include success in local body politics. But his real passion is kart-racing and he’s grooming his teenage sons, 17-year-old Marc and 14-year-old Ed (real-life brothers Josh and William McKenzie), as future motorsport heroes. He’s borrowed so much money to make it all happen that it stretches the love of his wife Gail (Robyn Malcolm of Outrageous Fortune fame) to breaking point. When the boys collide on the track, Gazza’s world is turned upside down, causing a crisis that tears at them all — forcing him to fight to keep his dreams afloat, and his family together.