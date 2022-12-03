Not Available

Glass occupies a position between fluidity and stasis – an amorphous element, integral in the production of moving images and architectural vistas, that actively distorts and transforms light. Filmed in a glass blowing factory, the interiors of Le Corbusier’s 1923 Villa Le Lac, and the surrounds of southwest Switzerland, The Horizontal Window intercuts two contrasting aspect ratios that parallel the primary apertures of Villa Le Lac: an 11-meter ribbon window facing Lake Geneva and a smaller, squarer unglazed frame cut into the exterior garden wall.