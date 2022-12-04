The Horn - හෝන්

Not Available

Professor Thompson commits murder after the chaos that occurred due to marriage. Kevin, an 8 month old who's left alone at the end, returns home after 57 years, as an elderly sex offender. He finds the same Egyptian musical instrument- a dildo- which drove his wife through the same chaos. The audience of the film Horn , a science fiction will be turned on about the process which confirms the existence and the survival of our future mankind as a result of the effort of recovering his wife's virginity.