The Horny Taxi

Taneno, an elite police officer who became obsessed with righteousness, attacks his wife, Mitsuko, with a goya (bitter melon) for pleasuring herself with it. As he leaves prison after serving his sentence, he accidentally boards a taxi offering illegal prostitution services. On board, he meets Omitsu, a woman who looks just like Mitsuko. His presence in the car sends her away from the taxi. The driver holds Taneno responsible and forces him to serve his taxi. Back in the force, Onari, a lazy cop, and Asadachi, a new recruit, begin their investigation on a suspicious taxi.