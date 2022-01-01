The Horrible Crowes - Live at the Troubadour

Not Available

On September 14, 2011, The Horrible Crowes took the stage of the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA for an amazing hour-long plus set. It was only the band's second show, and attendees were able to experience Elsie in an authentic, natural setting. "I think this was one of the highlights of my career," Brian Fallon recalls. "Everyone was in great spirits, we were comfortable, and we were playing music that excited us beyond what we thought we were capable of. I remember, on this night, I felt like someone else was playing for us. I love this band, as a fan."