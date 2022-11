Not Available

In this hip-hop slanted horror opus, a group of stuggling rap musicians think they've gotten their big break when they're tapped to record with star-making producer Dr. Bones. But the rappers soon learn that Dr. Bones has more than music on his mind; he's using their music to turn listeners into zombies -- and then force his willing slaves to join him in a bid to take over the world! Veteran comic actor Darrow Igus stars alongside newcomer Larry Bates and Sarah Scott.