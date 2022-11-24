The Horror of It All: The Visual F/X of The Mist

Not Available

This 16-minute featurette focuses on CafeFX, the team behind the CG work in The Mist (as well as Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth). They discuss a wide array of points, from matching models with the KNB creature crew to documentaries that inspired the designs. It's great to see a lot of the work-in-progress materials (grid assembly, texture work, etc), as it helps to appreciate exactly what pops up on screen. Furthermore, it also discusses a lot of the "mist" effects that play off of their environments