Jessa lives only for one thing: her passion for horses. At the death of her father, she inherited his equestrian estate… but also his debts. With her half-sister Clea fleeing reality between lust and depravity, she can only count on Charles, his father’s faithful friend. According to his advice, she must resolve to sell her property to Alexander, a young American billionaire she hates at first glance. But appearances can be misleading…