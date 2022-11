Not Available

The seven year old Pim is fascinated by the Fairytale of "Snow White". Especially the part where the Prince is kissing Snow White is his favourite. Then one day his mother dies in a car accident. The little boy is really confused when he sees his dead mother lying in the morgue, but thinks to have a solution for this problem. He writes a letter to the Dutch crown prince Willem Alexander. Pim is convinced by the fact that this prince will wake up his mother by giving her a kiss.