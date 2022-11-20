The Hostage Game

Not Available

On a trip back to Canada to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Tom Marlow (Corey Haim) wakes to find his beloved wife missing. Their vacation home - now a crime scene - is now littered with clues to his wife's whereabouts. In order to ensure her safe return, Tom, now a stranger in the land of his birth is forced to cooperate with the practices of local authorities, the political rhetoric of the American Embassy and the unorthodox methods of a Private Investigator he hired to help him.