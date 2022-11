Not Available

In 1816, Professor Naheseer devised a phantasmagoric show using microscopic creatures. The relationship with one of the creatures and the problematic structure of the performance drove him mad. Film and slide projectors for anaglyph 3D images, stroboscopes and music provide a 'traumatoscopic' answer to this unhappy history. This programme is made possible through support of the Goethe-Institut Niederlande.