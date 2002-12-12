2002

The Hot Chick

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 12th, 2002

Studio

Happy Madison Productions

Not only is Jessica Spencer (Rachel McAdams) the most popular girl in school -- she is also the meanest. But things change for the attractive teen when a freak accident involving a cursed pair of earrings and a chance encounter at a gas station causes her to switch bodies with Clive (Rob Schneider), a sleazy crook. Jessica, in the form of the repulsive Clive, struggles to adjust to this radical alteration and sets out to get her own body back before the upcoming prom.

Cast

Rob SchneiderClive Maxtone/Jessica Spencer
Rachel McAdamsJessica Spencer/Clive Maxtone
Anna FarisApril
Matthew LawrenceBilly
Eric Christian OlsenJake
Robert DaviStan

