The Hot Wives

Penny and her husband, Logan, enjoy a healthy, happy, open marriage. With Logan working across the country and only seeing his wife Penny on rare occasions, the two keep things exciting by delving into the world of hot-wifing. Penny, eager to please her husband, satiates his desires by bedding a variety of different men. Logan's situation did not begin that way--his first marriage to Melissa fell apart after they explored hot-wifing. Luckily his therapist, Luna, has helped him evolve and embrace wife-sharing with a healthy approach. With a solid marriage and an intensely satisfying sex life, Penny shares her secret to marital bliss with her friend Ryan. But his skepticism further proves that not everyone has what it takes to enjoy sharing...however, when they do it is certain to be a powerful test of both love and lust.