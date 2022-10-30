Not Available

Sarapee and Pun inherit a beach mansion from Luang Narubal, the husband and benefactor they betrayed and left to die in sorrow. The two now decide to move in and turn the mansion into a hotel in order to make some money. Twenty five years pass. Sarapee is has already died. Her two children from her marriage to Pun, Parinya and Patama, are now grown-ups and return from abroad to look after the hotel. After renovating it, the mystery begins. Deaths occur over and over again, and sometimes Parinya and Pattama witness them. It isn’t long before the only two people left to uncover the mystery and fight to stay alive. Who is this mysterious murderer?