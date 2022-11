Not Available

Six London friends, whose lives and work are overshadowed by a demanding film producer, flee the country for a weekend to escape his clutches. Having managed to escape for a rare weekend away from the nameless director's demands, the friends subsequently discover that it is hard to shake off his influence, even whilst safely ensconced in a hotel in Amsterdam. A revival of the John Osborne play filmed at The Donmar and broadcast on BBC4 in 2004