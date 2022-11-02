The Houdini Code

Not Available

Harry Houdini was not just a world famous magician and escape artist, he was also known for exposing fraudulent mediums. After his death, Bess Houdini announced that she received a message from her late husband that through a psychic medium. She later recanted and speculation rose if she was just another innocent victim of a spiritualist hoax. Now a century later the memory of what may have been Houdini's greatest trick has all but disappeared. We look into what really happened and how this extraordinary story still captures our intrigue.