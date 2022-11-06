The Hound and the Rabbit

Not Available

A dog chases a rabbit, ultimately cornering him against a tree. But the dog doesn't want to eat the rabbit, just make friends. The rabbit takes his new friend (who he names Sniffy) to where the rest of the rabbits are playing football, and after introductions, they join in. A fox happens along. Realizing he can't attack while the dog is present, he calls the dog away. The opposing team asks the fox to join them, but he proves to be an awful football player. The dog starts to return, and the fox starts rounding up rabbits, with help from a carrot-baited fishing pole. The dog returns and chases fox; the rabbits are set free, and the fox is catapulted far away by a tree. The rabbits carry Sniffy off on their shoulders.