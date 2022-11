Not Available

"Surrounding us in our day-to-day lives are mysteries, that to spend our days pondering would paralyze us from leading productive lives. So we turn away from these thoughts in order to seek out as trouble free an existence as we can. Then there are those who have made it their business to explore and expose these mysteries; to remind us of what we already know on some deep subconscious level, that things are rarely what they seem on the surface. Bill Cooper was such a man.