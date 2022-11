Not Available

An insightful and provocative documentary on the life and death of William Cooper, author of the classic conspiracy book "Behold a Pale Horse," and host of the popular 1990's cult short-wave radio program "The Hour of Our Time." Revised by director James Jankiewicz for its 10th anniversary, The Hour of Our Time (Redux) offers additional images in a more concise format to better illustrate the man who, "challenges us to be brave in ways much larger than we thought possible."