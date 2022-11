Not Available

"The artist constructs word-by-word a performance that recuperates the title and two first sentences of Clarice Lispector´s novel “The hour of the star” through hand-sewn balloons that the artists inflates and deflates. Derived from a larger series of works called “Tales and Other Nightmares” Candiani appropriates the opening line of stories written by authors such as Camus, Kundera and Duras." — Vermelho, Frieze Viewing Room 2020