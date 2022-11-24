The Hours Of Light

Not Available

Maria da Luz is almost blind. She's been waiting for cataract surgery for 3 years. António, an old fisherman, takes care of her, hiding the secret of an old love. Miguel, a mysterious boy, wanders through the city, watching daily for Maria's house. Luís, the mayor, seeks to solve the problem of hundreds of people with cataracts in the Municipality. Ana, Maria's daughter visits her mother. Despite their misfortune, they seek to redeem themselves under the eyes of António and Miguel. Maria da Luz is not alone.